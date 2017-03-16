Kilraughts YFC to hold annual parents’ night

Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club will be holding their annual parents’ night in Kilraughts First Presbyterian Church Hall on Friday, March 24, starting at 7.30pm.

On the night the club will perform and showcase the talents within the club.

The night will be finished with awards given out to commend and congratulate all members for all their hard work and dedication.

There will also be a variety of delicious refreshments and teas and coffees served during the performances.

Everyone is warmly welcomed to attend and support the club as they reach into their 75th year.

The club would also encourage people considering becoming new members of the club and to bring along friends and family.

For any more information please visit the club’s Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/Kilraughts-Young-Farmers-1649382231942437/