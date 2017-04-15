Kilrea YFC arts festival success

To end off the club year Kilrea Young Farmers’ Club held their annual parents’ and friends’ evening on Saturday 25th March, in 1st Kilrea Church Hall.

The guest speaker for the evening was David Oliver who presented prizes and proficiency awards and spoke to members and the audience about YFC experiences. He congratulated members and encouraged them to continue with their good work. The club’s thanks are extended to David for coming along for the evening.

Kilrea YFC member Robert Sloan

A collection of £400 was taken up on the evening for NI Cancer fund for Children.

This very worthwhile cause will be Kilrea YFC’s chosen charity for this year.

Rebecca Oates, a representative from NI Cancer Fund for Children thanked the club and assured them their money would be put to good use in their accommodation provided for short breaks for families.

Following on from this the club entertained the audience with sketches, choral pieces and their arts festival performance of Weighting for Love.

Kilrea YFC member Melissa Millar

The club are to be congratulated this year on getting through to the gala.

The evening finished off with a vote of thanks from club leader Adam McCormick.

On March 28th, club member Robert Sloan took part in the YFCU demonstration competition and was placed first – well done Robert.

On Saturday, April 1st, the cast and crew from their arts festival production headed on a bus to the Millennium Forum in Londonderry for the gala where they put on their performance of Weighting For Love.

Kilrea YFC member David Linton

They were one of five clubs to get through to this stage and if this was not enough they topped the evening by winning outstanding performance on the night.

A great achievement indeed for the club, making all their hard work and rehearsals worthwhile.

The club extend their thanks again to Janice Irwin, their producer, to Stephanie, Charlotte, Derek and Lorna and anyone who helped in any way with the production.