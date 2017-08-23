Kilrea YFC summer madness

Kilrea YFC’s summer has been jam packed so far this year.

In May a team competed at the Balmoral Girls Football Heats at the Mid Ulster Sport Arena.

Adam Alexander and Robert Sloan

Unfortunately the girls didn’t make it through to Balmoral however they won the fair play award.

Keeping up with the sports theme, two teams of Kilrea members set off to Trillick and District YFC’s annual big wet knockout, and one of the teams was very successful in placing second overall.

It was well worth the long journey.

Kilrea YFC’s acting skills have also been recognised this year as the cast of one act received an award for best moment in theatre.

Matthew Gordon, Dylan Clarke, Stuart Mills and Robert Sloan

And a special congratulations goes to Melissa Millar and Adam Alexander in receiving their certificate of merit for acting.

Moving on to June, members attended the Build It competition at Tescos in Limavady.

Kilrea worked very hard in creating a bird house and thankfully the hard work paid off as they came joint second.

On June 21st the beef and sheep stock judging heats took place at Tom Topping’s farm, Garvagh.

Jill Halliday and David Wilson

The sheep results were as follows: fourth 16-18, Shannon Kirkpatrick, third 18-21: Judith Laughlin, first 25-30: Robert Sloan.

Beef results: third 21-25: Melissa Millar and third 25-30: Robert Sloan.

The John Bradley Challenge was on June 30th. The team was made up of Robert Sloan, Adam Alexander, Matthew Gordon, Jill Halliday and Shannon Kirkpatrick.

This year the event was bubble football when clubs had to compete against each other, and Kilrea YFC came out on top as they won.

Abbie Canning, Zoe Canning, Jill Halliday, Adam Alexander, Shannon Kirkpatrick, Dione Stewart, Mark Anderson and Robert Sloan

The club dinner was held on Friday, July 21st in the Wild Duck, Portglenone.

Everyone had a great time and the food was delicious.

Last but not least Kilrea YFC held their fun night which included games, a bouncy castle, recruitment stand for family and friends, slippery sports competition for Young Farmers’ Clubs and a barbecue for everyone.

Thanks to Stevensons Mace, Kilrea, for sponsoring the burger and hotdog baps, Roland and Ann Kirkpatrick for supplying the drinks, Ferguson Meats for supplying the meat, Sheree Arthur and Beth McCormick for helping with the barbecue and the primary school for the use of the premises.

Thank you to all members that helped set up and for everyone who came and supported the club.

Shannon Kirkpatrick, Ellen Alexander, Robert Sloan and Adam Alexander