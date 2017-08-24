Lylehill YFC charity tractor run

Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club recently held their annual James Watt Memorial tractor run on Friday, August 4th.

The evening saw a tremendous turnout of just under 120 tractors of a wide range of makes and models as well as over 200 people attending the event.

All proceeds from the event will go to the club’s charity of the year Riverside Special School in Antrim therefore it was also for a good cause.

If you would like any more information on the event or the club, do not hesitate to contact Stephanie McCollam, club leader, on 07792161316 or alternatively Lauren Gordon, club secretary, on 07738016212.