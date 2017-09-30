Lylehill YFC new year begins

Lylehill YFC members have once again had a busy couple of months.

Over the summer members competed at various different competitions including sports nights and stockjudging which brought many member successes to the club.

Additionally, over the summer the club held its ever popular annual treasure hunt as well as its James Watt memorial tractor run.

Both events saw a tremendous turnout in aid of the club’s charity for the year, Riverside Special School, Antrim.

Along with organising events for the local community, the club held various meetings for its members such as farm safety and tractor handling, safe driving, home management, bowling, slippery football and a bingo night.

More recently however the club held its first club meeting for the year which was a games night.

The night saw many new members joining the club and of course many old members returning to take part in various team building games.

Overall the night was a great success.

If you would like any more information on the club please do not hesitate to contact Stephanie McCollam(leader) on 07792161316 or Lauren Gordon (secretary) on 07738 016 212.