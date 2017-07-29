Lylehill YFC to host charity tractor run

Have your say

Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club are once again running their annual charity tractor run, which will take place on Friday, August 4th 2017.

The tractor run will be in aid of Riverside Special School, Antrim.

This year a new route has been introduced which is approximately 15 miles long in which the club welcomes all makes and models of tractors and cars.

Registration for the event is from 6.30pm at Lylehill Presbyterian Church Hall, leaving at 7pm.

The event will cost £10 per driver and £5 per passenger including a barbecue.

If you would like anymore information on the event do not hesitate to contact Stephanie McCollam, club leader, on 07792161316 or Lauren Gordon, secretary, on 07738016212.