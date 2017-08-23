Lylehill YFC to launch new season

Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club is calling all new and existing members to their first club meeting of the year.

Are you aged 11-30? If so Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club would love to invite you to their first club meeting of the year which will be a games night and will take place on Monday, September 4th at 8.30pm.

The meeting will be at Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club Hall on the Lylehill Road, Templepatrick, BT39 0HL, Co Antrim.

If you would like to find out more information please do not hesitate to contact Stephanie McCollam, club leader, on 07792161316 or alternatively Lauren Gordon, club secretary, on 07738016212.