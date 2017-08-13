Lynsay is crowned International Miss Macra

Lynsay Hawkes from Seskinore YFC has been crowned the International Miss Macra for 2017.

Seeing off competition from 22 leading rural ladies from all over Ireland as well as Scotland, Lynsay took centre stage to be awarded the prestigious title at the 46th annual contest.

The event, which was held in Co. Tipperary, included a series of colourful events such as a cabaret show in the Dome at Semple Stadium, a sports day, a tour of the world famous Coolmore Stud Farm, a traditional Irish music night for charity, and a banquet in the Anner Hotel, Thurles.

Lynsay commented: “What a whirlwind weekend! Never did I think that I’d be bringing back the title of International Miss Macra 2017 to Tyrone and Seskinore Young Farmers. It is an absolute honour and privilege to be an ambassador for the YFCU and Macra for the incoming year. I am really looking forward to many road trips creating stronger links for the YFCU with Macra na Feirme and making lifelong friendships.

“I had a fantastic weekend with the most wonderful bunch of girls and it’s a credit to the organising committee of Clonoulty-Rossmore Macra for organising such a wonderful festival that has left us with memories that we will treasure forever. I am looking forward to the reunion already and what the year ahead holds for me.”