Massey Ferguson continue to sponsor YFCU AGM and conference

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) has announced that Massey Ferguson, one of the world’s leading tractor brands, will continue to be the overall sponsor of its annual general meeting (AGM).

The highly anticipated annual event, which will take place on Saturday 22nd April at Armagh City Hotel will be attended by over 300 young farmers from across Northern Ireland.

Roberta Simmons, YFCU president, said: “We are delighted to have Massey Ferguson as the sponsor of our annual general meeting. As a major agricultural equipment manufacturer around the world and as a leading tractor brand it is a pleasure to have them associated with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster and to play such a large role in one of the most anticipated events in the YFCU calendar.”

Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson said: “Massey Ferguson has always had a vested interest in the issues and concerns facing the future generation of farmers, which is why we support Young Farmers’ clubs throughout the UK and Ireland.

“Following last year’s successful event, Massey Ferguson is delighted to sponsor the YFCU conference and AGM for a third year. As a platinum sponsor we look forward to working with YFCU to create a really enjoyable, worthwhile and enjoyable conference.”

Massey Ferguson was founded in 1847 originally manufacturing simple farm implements.

Along the journey the company has hit land marks such as patenting the 3 point hitch, used on virtually every tractor today, 1938 saw the invention of the first self-propelled combine, and in 1946 the company opened a plant in Coventry, England, which became the world’s largest factory solely devoted to the production of tractors.

More recently Massey Ferguson has sponsored the YFCU Agri Conference and last month the Irish Agri Careers Expo.