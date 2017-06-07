May has been a very busy month for Dungiven YFC

Dungiven YFC kick started the month with their May Day tractor run.

This was Dungiven YFC’s second ever tractor run.

Dungiven YFC tug of war team at Balmoral Show. Back row left to right, Elizabeth Calvin, Lauren McFarlane, Alexandra Deans and Katie Love. Front row, left to right: Laura Fulton, Jayne Calvin and Zara Fulton

The tractor Run was greatly supported by many enthusiastic members not only from Dungiven but also neighbouring clubs and not to forget about the local farmers who took time out of their day to come and support Dungiven YFC.

All the support was greatly appreciated.

Both modern and vintage tractors were on show.

The run started off at Limavady Show Grounds and finished up at McFarlane Animal Heath were everyone enjoyed a well deserved barbecue.

Members from Dungiven YFC pictured with Ria Forgie

Dungiven YFC junior girls football team for the first time ever qualified to play at Balmoral.

The girls did extremely well and gained second place overall in the finals, which was a great achievement for the club.

Dungiven YFC also entered a girls tug of war team at Balmoral for the first time as well.

They might not have got placed this year but they are looking forward to trying again next year.

Some the tractors which took part in Dungiven YFC's recent tractor run

Dungiven YFC success didn’t end there, Rebecca Nicholl, Jenna Mullan, John Baird, Claire Young, Gareth Henderson, Taylor Jackson, Zara Fulton, Joanna Mullan, Lauren McFarlane, Alison Mullan, James Purcell, Matthew Gault and David Oliver all gained places at the county silage assessment heats.

They will now all attend the Silage Assessment Finals to be held in July. Well done to all members.

Dungiven YFC girls football team at Balmoral Show. The team included, back row left to right, Shannon Conn, Claire Young, Joanna Mullan, Lauren McFarlane, Jenna Mullan and Chloe Millar. And front row: Zara Fulton