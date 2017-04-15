Moneymore YFC to host annual Easter Monday tractor run

Moneymore Young Farmers’ Club will be holding their annual Easter Monday tractor run on Monday, April 17.

The run will be starting and finishing from Mid Ulster Auctions (Castledawson roundabout).

All tractors will be leaving the yard at 11am and tractors taking part should be there for 10am.

It is £15 per tractor and proceeds from the event are going to Mid Ulster Stroke Survivors Club and Moneymore YFC funds.

The club ask that all tractors enter from the Castledawson Road at Milltown Chapel (past Milltown Business Park) as there will be no entry to tractors via the roundabout (at KFC).

This is to prevent congestion and there will be signs to give directions.