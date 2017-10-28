Moycraig YFC 75th anniversary

Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club have reached their 75th anniversary.

To celebrate this special event the club warmly invite past and present club members along with family and friends to attended an anniversary dinner dance which will take place on Saturday, November 18th at 7pm in the Royal Court Hotel.

Tickets will cost £30. The club needs old photographs of past Moycraig members/events so that they can provide a display at the event.

If you can help in providing these photographs contact Rachel on 07519060985.

For further information or to purchase tickets contact us on 07513008057.