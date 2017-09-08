New season for Derg Valley YFC

After a very successful summer of YFCU events, it’s time for another busy season for Derg Valley YFC, with the club having their first meeting on Thursday 14th September at 8.15pm in Drumclamph Hall, Crew Bridge.

Everyone is welcome to come along aged 12 and upwards to join in the fun.

The Derg Valley YFC junior tag rugby team

An exciting year is planned ahead with lots of different events and activities for all ages, beginning with ice breakers at the first meeting and a free barbecue served after. The club hope to see everyone there along with lots of new faces.

The summer of 2017 has proved to be a very active few months for Derg Valley YFC.

The club had a very successful day at Omagh Show this year with numerous prizes being won.

Melissa Nesbitt was placed second and Lucy Smith placed third in the photography competition.

The Derg Valley YFC male tug of war team at Omagh Show

Derg Valley YFC were placed first in the poster competition and in the hostess competition, Hannah Hawkes placed first and Elaine Wilson was placed second.

Cathy Keatley was also highly commended for her entry in the floral art competition.

However, the highlight of the show for the club was, of course, the tug of war Competition where both male and female teams came out on top both receiving first place.

It was then time for the club to hold their annual Omagh Show dance and barbecue which was held on 1st July in Omagh Rugby Club.

The Derg Valley YFC female tug of war team at Omagh Show

It was a great night of food, laughter and music and a special thank you must go to Omagh Rugby Club for the use of their premises on the night and also the Country Cousins for providing fantastic music and an amazing atmosphere throughout the night.

At Limavady Show in July, the club was again successful with the male tug of war team being crowned champions and also the Build-It competition second team finalists being placed second, which consisted of Josh Hamilton, Gareth Hamilton, Hannah Hawkes and Calvin Nethery.

On 26th July, a junior and senior team travelled to Portadown Rugby Club for the tag rugby tournament supported by Danske Bank.

The junior team consisted of Emma Keatley, Alex Young, Robert Waugh, Craig Keatley and Sam Waugh.

The Derg Valley YFC senior tag rugby team finalists

The senior team consisted of Clive Hawkes, Cathy Keatley, Lucy Smith, Calvin Nethery, Alice Foster, Robbie Foster and Mark Hamilton.

The junior team was awarded fair play for this heat and the senior team made it through to the final which was held at Ballymoney Rugby Club on 9th August.

Congratulations to the winners and to all clubs who attended for an excellent turn out from Co Tyrone.

At the beginning of August, four girls from Derg Valley YFC travelled to Scotland to take part in the British and Irish Tug of War Championships. Cathy Keatley, Melissa Nesbitt, Helena Clements and Lauren Moore along with other ladies from the Richill tug of war team represented Northern Ireland and Greenhill in the competitions.

They pulled in each of the following categories:

r Northern Ireland ladies 560kg

r Northern Ireland mixed 600kg

r Greenhill ladies 560kg

r Greenhill mixed 580kg to which they got to the semi-finals

A massive thank you must go to their coaches; Mark Robinson, Alan Walker and John Beggs for showing them the “ropes” and for getting the Northern Ireland ladies to this stage.

The club couldn’t be more proud of the these four ladies for representing Derg Valley, Co Tyrone and Northern Ireland and also for working tirelessly in order to achieve this standard.

The club looks forward to another busy year and hope to see some new faces.