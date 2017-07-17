Newtownstewart YFC tractor and truck run

Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ Club will be holding a tractor and truck run on Sunday, July 16.

Everyone is to meet at Newtownstewart mart yard which will be the start of the route and then to Plumbridge and then on to Gortin to end up back in the mart yard where burgers and refreshments will be served.

It is £10 per tractor and truck and every vehicle that has paid in will receive a token to get a free burger and drink and this is all in aid of Meningitis Research in association with J M Tyres.

Newtownstewart YFC hope to see everyone there for a very enjoyable day out and to show support for this great cause.