Packed summer for Ballywalter YFC

Ballywalter YFC have enjoyed a packed summer which kicked of with the club’s annual tractor run and barbecue.

An impressive 80 tractors turned up and raised a substantial amount for the club’s chosen charities.

Next up for the club was the John Bradley Challenge at Spruce Meadows.

Ballywalter YFC sent a team to the event to compete in bubble football and clay pigeon shooting.

The mystery junior summer outing took the club around the north coast stopping off at the Giant’s Causeway and Barry’s in Portrush, finishing off with an essential Morellis ice cream.

Everyone enjoyed the day out with a few catching 40 winks on the way home.

Members of Ballywalter YFC during the club's outing to the north coast

In August Ballywalter YFC had the privilege of being the guard of honour at club member Amanda McFerran’s wedding to Spa YFC’s Chris Crea.

Club seniors gathered for a farm safety workshop and trailer test induction night which was held by Brendan Rogan and John Martin.

Strangford Lough was the venue for the county raft race.

Ballywalter YFC entered a junior and senior team, although the club didn’t get placed as the raft ‘sat nav’ ran a bit off course, but everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

The club’s progressive dinner concluded a hectic summer social calendar for Ballywalter YFC.