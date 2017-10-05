President launches third YFCU Christmas Toy Appeal

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster president James Speers, has launched the YFCU Christmas Toy Appeal 2017 in a bid to brighten young lives this Christmas.

James is encouraging members from young farmers’ clubs all over Northern Ireland to purchase a small gift or toy costing between £5 and £10 for children and young people who may have little or nothing on Christmas morning.

There will then be a province wide handover of gifts for each of the county’s chosen charities on Saturday, 9th December.

The aim of the campaign is to bring the community together and help those in need. Last year the appeal was a great success and connected YFCU members to their local community, helping spread the festive spirit.

Counties are being encouraged to hold an event on the morning of the handover on Saturday, 9th December to raise money for the President’s Charity Appeal; details of which will be announced next week. Last year Counties held events such as car washes and coffee mornings to hand over the gifts.

YFCU president James Speers said: “Thanks to the generosity of young farmers last year we donated hundreds of presents to a range of charities for children and young people all over Northern Ireland who might otherwise have struggled at Christmas.

“From now until December 9th, YFCU members are being asked to think about this extremely worthwhile Christmas Toy Appeal. All donations however big or small will be welcomed.

“Donations should be new and unwrapped and we are unable to accept food items or second hand gifts as presents.

“Suggested gifts include everything from soft toys for young children to games, CDs, and DVDs for older kids.

“I would like to remind our members that by donating a gift to the appeal they will be helping to make Christmas special for children and young people in their community.”

For more information on the county events that will be held on Saturday, 9th December please contact your local county secretary or visit the events section on www.yfcu.org