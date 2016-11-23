President launches YFCU’s Got Talent Competition

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster President Roberta Simmons will be holding a special one off charity event called ‘YFCU’s Got Talent’ with all profit made from this event being split between Macmillan Cancer Support and the YFCU 90th anniversary fund.

Hosted by Cool FM’s Pete Snodden, the event will be held in the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena on Saturday 7th January 2017 and is set to be a talented, entertaining and show stopping evening. Tickets for the event are on sale now from HQ and are priced £12 (including programme).

YFCU President Roberta Simmons is pictured with Joanne Young from Macmillan Cancer Support at the launch of YFCU’s Got Talent. The event will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as well as the YFCU 90th anniversary fund

YFCU President Roberta Simmons commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce my President’s charity event this year, ‘YFCU’s Got Talent’. I’m looking to put on a night of sheer talent from our own YFCU members and there is plenty that our members can bring to the stage be it dancing, magic, juggling, stand-up comedy and I have no doubt we will be suitably entertained.

“The idea of the talent show came to my mind because it will give members a chance to show off their special skills. It will also be a great way to celebrate the performing talents of members, throughout all age groups.”

Roberta continued: “The YFCU has an important role to play not just in the lives of those who come from farming backgrounds but to all who are interested in rural life.

“While everyone talks of social networking these days, this is a very real rural social network involving many from the community and this will be another event that will bring young people together.

“I have chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as the charity to receive half of the proceeds from the event because they are not only a charity whose staff are tremendous servants of the whole community throughout Northern Ireland but they have helped a few of our members this year who, unfortunately, had to undergo treatment for cancer.

“The other half of the proceeds will be put to our 90th anniversary fund. The funds raised for this anniversary will be used when we reach the magnificent milestone for the benefit of existing and future members throughout Northern Ireland.”

To purchase tickets for the event which is open to the general public as well as YFCU members please contact YFCU HQ on 028 9037 0713 or email: info@yfcu.org