Randalstown YFC look forward to new programme

Randalstown YFC have had a busy and enjoyable end to the summer and are looking forward to starting September with their new programme.

The club held it’s annual day trip on Saturday 19th August with a visit to Craigavon Watersports Centre for an afternoon of water activities, an enjoyable day out was had by all.

Randalstown juniors ventured to Carlingford for this year’s YFCU junior weekend.

Club members took part in a variety of group activities and got to know members from across Northern Ireland and a great time was had by all.

On Tuesday 5th September at 8pm the club will be holding their first meeting of the new programme with an evening of fun and games and an opportunity to find out more about the YFCU before finishing with a barbecue.

This event is open to current and new members, for information contact club secretary on 07938661138.