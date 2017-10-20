Rathfriland YFC welcome a record number of new members

On Monday 11th September Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club kick started their new year with a bang incorporating new members night.

This was their club’s first night back after the summer recess.

Two junior members try out the beer goggles and see the effect of alcohol

A record number of new members along with the old familiar faces came along on the evening and got a taste of what its all about.

Everyone heard how the YFCU is open to all aged 12-30 and indeed the many benefits of being a member of the YFCU and how for this wonderful organisation, all you need is an interest in rural life and there is no need to be a farmer to be a member.

The members got an insight into the competitions that are offered in YFCU from public speaking right through to animal judging.

After hearing this, members were split into groups and a night of ice breakers and team challenges took place all finished off by pizza and fizzy pop.

Club members along with Newcastle Fire and Rescue Service personnel and Lucinda Love from REACT

Rathfriland YFC’s next meeting, on Monday 25th September, saw 35 members travel to Newry for a night of Lazer Quest.

This proved to be a fun and energetic evening all finished off with a stop in McDonalds.

On Saturday, 7th October, some of Rathfriland YFC’s junior members, Anna McCready, Sam Ellison, Jack McCready and Aimee Hillis travelled to Greenvale Leisure Centre in Magherafelt to take part in the first YFCU competition of the season, the annual swimming gala.

Well done and congratulations to the team, who are, according to the club records, the first junior team ever from Rathfriland to take part in this competition.

Members attend Laser Quest in Newry

Rathfriland YFC’s most recent meeting was held on Monday 9th October and saw members meet at the club hall for a club meeting entitled “Keep Safe” night.

The first speaker on the evening was Lucinda Love from REACT Limited.

REACT provides services via the community on alcohol and drugs via a support service, protect life resource centre and counselling and young people.

Secondly Rathfriland YFC’ had Newcastle Fire and Rescue Service personnel along with incident crew commander Ken Annett speak to club members on the farm rescue services which they provide.

New members night - new and old members attend for first night back

Rathfriland YFC members enjoyed a very informative evening whilst also learning of the dangers in the community by way of alcohol and drugs and factors to keep themselves and their family safe on the farm with animals and other industry dangers.

Rathfriland YFC are also delighted to announce details of their first ever fashion show.

This will be held on Friday, 10th November 2017 in the club hall at Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland, starting at 7.00pm.

On the evening the fashion will be by Style4You Hilltown.

Tickets for the event are priced at £10 which includes tea and treats and can be purchased by contacting 07786811591 or 07842500186.

Anna, Sam, Jack and Aimee who traveled to Magherafelt to take part in the swimming gala