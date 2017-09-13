Rathkenny YFC 75th reunion charity dinner and dance

This year is the 75th anniversary of the founding of Rathkenny YFC.

The club came into being in 1942 and closed in 1975.

The first meetings were held at the home of Frank Turtle and as the club grew from strength to strength meetings and the clubs famous dances were held in a corrugated iron hall at the Rathkenny Creamery premises, which are now the premises of Wilsons of Rathkenny.

To celebrate 75 years since its beginning a dinner dance will be held at Rosspark Hotel, Kells on Friday 3rd November 2017 at 7.30pm.

Past members and their families and friends of Rathkenny YFC will be very welcome.

Admission is by ticket only at a cost of £24, proceeds of which will be donated to Macmillan Cancer.

Tickets are available from Iris on 02825861328, Ian on 02825640174 or 07514249403, James on 07967088995, Johnson on 07849740400, Jean on 02879659066.

If anyone has photographs, newspaper cuttings or any other memorabilia, please contact Iris on the number detailed above.