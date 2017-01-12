Road safety lessons for local pupils

Local school pupils have been given a lesson in road safety as part of a joint initiative between Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and PSNI Roads Police.

A number of road traffic collision demonstrations were held in schools throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens area during ‘Road Safety Week’.

A pupil is arrested by Constable Mark Crawford during the road traffic collision demonstration.

The initiative aimed to highlight the risks associated with dangerous and reckless driving and the consequences of such behaviour.

Constable Syd Henry, PSNI Roads Police said: “Road Safety Week aims to focus the minds of all road users. This year we carried out road traffic collision demonstrations in various schools throughout the council area with our partners in NIFRS finishing off with the use of the PCSP crash car simulator in Coleraine town centre.

“During the week over 400 senior students heard and witnessed thought provoking displays from PSNI and NIFRS to encourage young drivers to act in a responsible way as they embark on the start of their driving careers.”

Michael McCafferty, Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP Officer said: “This event is part of the PCSP’s strategy to improve safety and educate young drivers of the dangers on our local roads, many of which are rural.

Pupils from Dalriada School who attended the road traffic collision demonstration.

“Working closely in partnership with the PSNI and NIFRS, these type of events are an eye opener for the young people looking on. It’s a great opportunity for them to see what can happen, first hand, while on the roads.”

Jason Craig from the NIFRS said: “Our firefighters have seen the devastation of irresponsible road user behaviour too many times this year. They have attended 656 road traffic collisions and rescued 447 people trapped in their vehicles.

“We must do all we can to ease the pain, loss and suffering to individuals, families and communities caused by road traffic collisions.

“I would call on everyone to ‘Pledge to Share the Road to Zero’. Every second and every minute of every day, road users face danger – it is an all year round challenge.”

Paulina Marszalek who played the casualty during the road collision demonstration held at Dalriada School.

For more information on the ‘Road to Zero’ campaign go to www.sharetheroadtozero.com