Robert awarded Harper Adams YFCU trophy

Robert Shannon from Cloughmills, Co Antrim, has won the 2017 Harper Adams University Top YFCU club leader trophy.

Robert says his key achievement as elected club leader in 2015 is to have increased club membership doing completions by 40%. Robert is also a member of the Co Antrim YFCU committee and the YFCU Northern Ireland programme committee.

Robert works for Moore’s Unidrill in Ballymoney and farms 106 acres of mountain part time. When not involved with YFCU activities and farming, Robert also captains Armoy Rugby Club.