Sean is the star of the show at YFCU’s Got Talent

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster held a special one off charity event entitled YFCU’s Got Talent on Saturday evening (7th January) at the Tullyglass House Hotel when acts from young farmers’ clubs all over Northern Ireland performed to a packed out crowd.

Hosted by Cool FM’s Pete Snodden, the event was the perfect opportunity for YFCU members to show off their talent to the judges on the night, UFU president Barclay Bell; YFCU president Roberta Simmons and YFCU honorary treasurer Bob Esler.

Harry Thompson, Paul Allen, Andrew Gillespie, Jack Johnston, Richard Johnston and Scott McCracken from Randalstown YFC who performed a comical dance at YFCU’s Got Talent

Raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support NI as well as the YFCU’s 90th Anniversary Fund, the event saw 13 acts take to the stage with performances ranging from Irish dancing, singing, jiving, a drum salute, harp and concertina playing and Highland dancing to name but a few!

It was however 13 year old Kilraughts young farmer Sean Kane who blew everybody away with his version of ‘Hallelujah’ who was awarded 1st place. In second place was Take Thon, a boy band tribute from Finvoy YFC with Kilraughts Lords of the Dance being awarded third place.

YFCU president Roberta Simmons commented: “I would like to give a huge thank you to all of the performers as well as those involved in helping to assist in putting together this truly unforgettable and amazing evening. YFCU’s Got Talent was a brilliant night and so much fun was had by our performers who put on a fantastic show.

“Our winner Sean Kane from Kilraughts YFC won the most votes from the judging panel as well as the audience and walked away with the 1st prize and glass trophy. Sean, aged only 13 years of age, really wowed everyone over with his dulcet voice and was a truly deserving winner.

Spas Kind of Music was Lauren Nannery, Matthew Davidson and Harry Crosby from Spa YFC

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone who attended and supported YFCU’s Got Talent as well as our fabulous host for the evening, Pete Snodden.

“Thanks also are extended to Barclay Bell, UFU president and Bob Esler, YFCU honorary treasurer for giving up their time to join me on the judging panel. I would also like to thank the many YFCU members who acted as stewards and helped to count the votes and money collected on the evening; to the individual sponsors of the event as well as headquarters staff for assisting me in a very professional manner.

“The event raised over £8,000 which will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support NI and the YFCU 90th Anniversary Fund.”