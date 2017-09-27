Seskinore YFC kick off their busy winter programme

Seskinore YFC kicked off their winter programme on Tuesday night, September 12th.

The title of this night was “total wipeout” and contained lots of icebreaking games.

New and present members participated with enthusiasm.

Members enjoyed an assault course, bouncy castle and team building games.

At the end of the night members enjoyed some delicious pizza from 9th Avenue, Omagh, and finished off with one last game.

The club hope to see all their members back again on 26th September for the club’s second meeting entitled ‘What is YFC all about?’