Silage assessment county results

YFCU’s silage assessment competition sponsored by John Thompson and Sons Ltd recently took place in farms across Northern Ireland.
Over 600 members took part and the top four competitors from each county will go through to the Northern Ireland final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th at Greenmount.
Silage assessment
Co Londonderry
12-14
1st Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC
2nd Jenna Mullan, Dungiven YFC
3rd John Baird, Dungiven YFC
4th Peter Cunningham, YFC
14-16
1st Chloe Parker, Garvagh YFC
2nd Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
3rd Gareth Henderson, Dungiven YFC
4th Taylor Jackson, Dungiven YFC
16-18
1st Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC
2nd Joanna Mullan, Dungiven YFC
3rd Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC
4th Niall Hutton, Moneymore YFC
18-21
1st Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
2nd Matthew Gordon, Kilrea YFC
3rd Alison Mullan, Dungiven YFC and Dylan Clarke Moneymore YFC
21-25
1st James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
2nd Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC
3rd Adam McCormick, Kilrea YFC and Michael Torrens, Garvagh YFC
25-30
1st David Oliver, Dungiven YFC
2nd William Bolton, Curragh YFC
3rd Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
4th Ian Brown, Moneymore YFC
Co Antrim
12-14
1st Emma Galloway, Randalstown YFC
2nd Fraser McComb, Lylehill YFC
3rd Kathryn McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Jayne Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC, Kerry Jamison, Kilraughts YFC, Victoria Currie Kilraughts YFC and Morgan Keegan, Lylehill YFC.
14-16
1st Andrew Paisley, Gleno Valley YFC
2nd Alexandra McConnell, Holestone YFC
3rd Robyn McConnell, Holestone YFC
4th James Currie, Kilraughts YFC
16-18
1st Jack Patterson, Holestone YFC
2nd David McConkey, Straid YFC
3rd Michael Forsythe, Straid YFC and Laura Galloway, Randalstown YFC
18-21
1st Jack King, Crumlin YFC
2nd Alison Minford, Crumlin YFC
3rd Mitchell Park, Glarryford YFC
4th Christopher Collier, Crumlin YFC and Mark McConnell, Straid YFC
21-25
1st Paul Thompson, Lylehill YFC
2nd Jonathan Bristow, Ahoghill YFC
3rd Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC, Daniell Marshall, Holestone YFC, Gavin Murray, Crumlin YFC
25-30
1st Eamon McGarry, Crumlin YFC
2nd Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC
3rd Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC
4th Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC
Co Down
12-14
1st Ryan Rodgers, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Ellie Macauley, Rathfriland YFC
3rd Andrew Brown, Ballywalter YFC
4th Colm McNamee, Mourne YFC and Alexander Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
14-16
1st Daniel Sherry, Hillsborough YFC
2nd Glyn Surgenor, Hillsborough YFC
3rd Ben Jamison, Annaclone and Magherally YFC and Lauran McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
16-18
1st Joshua Moore, Artana YFC and Olivia Hayes, Killinchy YFC
2nd James Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC and Emma-Jayne Donnelly, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-21
1st Yasmin Erwin, Hillsborough YFC
2nd Jessica Lee, Ballywalter YFC and Zoe Faulkner, Ballywalter YFC
3rd Rachel McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
21-25
1st Robert McCrory, Hillsborough YFC
2nd Graeme Warden, Newtownards YFC and Andrew Sleator, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
3rd Stephen Tordon, Rathfriland YFC and Rebecca Connor, Mourne YFC
25-30
1st George Shaw, Spa YFC
2nd David Dodd, Spa YFC
3rd Nathan McFarlane, Ballymiscaw YFC
4th Jonathan Sleator, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Co Armagh
12-14
1st Clarisa Crozier, Collone YFC
2nd Ian Kennedy, Collone YFC
3rd Sarah Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC and Alexander Hawthorne, Collone YFC
14-16
1st Jessica Acheson, Collone YFC
2nd Kathryn Morton, Bleary YFC
3rd Hannah Gibson, Newtownhamilton YFC
4th Amy Kinnear, Bleary YFC
16-18
1st Abby Morton, Bleary YFC
2nd Rachel Coleman, Bleary YFC
3rd Tamara Pollock, Mountnorris YFC
4th Claire McAnearney, Bleary YFC
18-21
1st Emma Malcomson, Bleary YFC
2nd Karla Fitzpatrick, Collone YFC
3rd Ashleigh Johnston, Collone YFC
4th Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC
21-25
1st Ian Walker, Collone YFC
2nd Brooks Allen, Collone YFC
25-30
Joseph Black, Collone YFC
Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC
Co Fermanagh
12-14
Jack Armstrong, Kesh YFC
Evan Thompson, Kesh YFC
James Johnston, Kesh YFC
Lisa Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC
14-16
Harry Havers, Kesh YFC
Taylor Simpson, Kesh YFC
Olivia Weir, Kesh YFC
Dara Walker, Kesh YFC
16-18
Christopher Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC
Hannah Birney, Kesh YFC
Daniel Dunne, Kesh YFC
18-21
Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC
Hannah Vance, Lisbellaw YFC
Rebecca Ryan, Lisbellaw YFC
Sarah Little, West Fermanagh YFC
21-25
George Irvine, Kesh YFC
Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC
25-30
Gillian Henderson, Kesh YFC
Co Tyrone
12-14
Jack Rankin, Derg Valley YFC
Kyle Young, Derg Valley YFC
Craig Keatley, Derg Valley YFC
Alistair Crawford, Seskinore YFC
14-16
James Vance, Trillick and District YFC
Nathan Graham, Trillick and District YFC
Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC
Thomas McConnell, Newtownstewart YFC
16-18
Victoria Allen, Clogher Valley YFC
Claire Allen, Clogher Valley YFC
Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC
James McKelvey, Newtownstewart YFC
18-21
Gemma Hetherington, Newtownstewart YFC
Samuel Hunter, Derg Valley YFC
Ashleigh Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
Graeme Monteith, Seskinore YFC
21-25
Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC
Jamie Brown, Seskinore YFC
Jessica Pollock, Derg Valley YFC
Kyle Smyth, Clanabogan YFC
25-30
Victoria Ross, Newtownstewart YFC
Adam Crockett, Derg Valley YFC
Iain Fleming, Cappagh YFC