Silver linings at Kesh YFC

Kesh YFC are celebrating their 50 year anniversary this year and are marking the occasion with a dinner and evening of entertainment on Saturday 11th November in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

Kesh YFC are calling out to all past members or people who were involved in the club to save the date and join them for what promises to be an evening of reminiscing and great craic.

Members of Kesh YFC looking over memorabilia from over the last 50 years

The club also need you to get into the attic and find any old photos, videos, press clippings and memorabilia from the club.

Were you part of the record breaking group debating team who cleared the boards in 1972?

Did you take part in one of the epic arts festival or one act drama performances?

Perhaps you were a stockjudging champion?

A member of Kesh YFC looking through the old clippings

Did you buy the old bath at the conference?

Please get in touch, there are so many old stories to share.

Photos etc can be emailed to keshyfc@hotmail.co.uk or uploaded on Kesh Young Farmers’ Facebook page.

Please get in touch with current members, club president Sandra Beacom on 07793158824 or club treasurer Gillian Henderson on 07845512020 for details of the event and tickets or look out on the Facebook page.

Kesh YFC can’t wait to hear from everybody and celebrate the successes and friendships of the club over the last 50 years.