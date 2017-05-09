Slideshow: Derg Valley YFC to host annual charity tractor run

It has been another busy year for Derg Valley YFC with the return of the annual charity tractor run in memory of a dear friend, Matthew Gordon.

The tractor run will be taking place this year on Sunday 21st May meeting in Castlederg Surgery Car Park at 1pm, to leave at 2pm sharp.

2016 charity tractor run in memory of Matthew Gordon (last year was the first year)

The route will begin in Castlederg then on to Victoria Bridge, Newtownstewart, Baronscourt, Drumlegagh, Drumquin Road and finally, back to Castlederg where a barbecue will be provided.

Entry fee is £10 per tractor and all proceeds this year, are in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society so please come along and support this very worthy cause.

2017 has already proven to be a very active year for Derg Valley YFC.

The first meeting of the new year took place in January with a night of line dancing taught by Tammy Love.

Annual Co Tyrone efficiency awards  Top club in Tyrone

This was to prepare the members for entering the annual YFCU arts festival and a great way to kick start the year to follow. Derg Valley Cowboys were awarded best newcomer for participating in this which took place in Ballymoney High School on February 16th. This was a phenomenal evening and a great night was had by all.

Derg Valley and Strabane YFC had a great club exchange in February, with a night of bubble football provided by Bubble Ball NI. Thanks go to Derg Valley Leisure Centre for providing the premises as well as their hospitality during the evening.

The Tyrone County quiz was held in Castlecaulfield on February 21st, at which the Derg Valley YFC team achieved second place, narrowingly missing out on first place by two points.

On March 5th, members of the club travelled to the Royal Hotel in Cookstown for the annual county efficiency awards and once again, the members were very proud of their club with some fantastic results: Mark Hamilton was awarded top club treasurer as well as winning second place in the senior member of the year award. Robert Keatley came second in club leader and finally, Derg Valley YFC was awarded top club in Co Tyrone.

2017 annual arts festival Derg Valley Cowboys

Derg Valley YFC also supported Strabane YFC’s table quiz which was held on March 9th in Strabane Cricket Club and won first place. It was an eventful evening with everyone getting into the spirit.

At the activity, there may have been a few bruises as on March 9th, the club travelled to Kampsie Karting Centre for paintballing. Everyone who attended had a great evening getting very competitive with each other.

On April 10th, Derg Valley YFC celebrated their annual prizegiving night in the Derg Arms, Castlederg. A big well done to all who won prizes at club, county and Northern Ireland level throughout the year. It was a great night of food, laughter and prizes so let’s make this upcoming year as prosperous and successful as the last.

On April 13th, Derg Valley YFC hosted the annual Co Tyrone and Fermanagh dairy stock judging competition which was held on Jamie’s Sproule’s Farm near Castlederg. This event was well supported by both counties judging some of Jamie’s finest (Cogent) cows with an excellent barbecue after.

YFCU annual conference - From left to right, Gareth Young, Jessica Pollock, Jessica Carlin, Julie Marshall, Wendy Liggett, Vicky Calvert, Olivia Keatley, Stephen Rogers, Stuart McIvor and Cathy Keatley

Thank you to all members who supported this event and also to Derg Valley YFC members who helped out on the night to make it such a huge success.

A special thanks must go to the Sproule family for their hospitality, to help the club host this year’s annual Young Farmer’s competition.

Derg Valley YFC had some success on the night with the following members being placed in their categories:

12-14: Third place, Mark Buchanan and fourth place, Josh Hamilton

18-21: Third place, Samuel Hunter

25-30: Second place, Adam Crockett

YFCU annual conference  From left to right, Ashley Hamilton, Peter Smith, Gareth Hamilton, Mark Hamilton, Alison Neville, Kerry Rea, James Smith and Elaine Wilson

Members of Derg Valley YFC travelled to Armagh in April for the annual YFCU conference which was held in Armagh City Hotel.

The conference was well supported as always, by all clubs throughout Northern Ireland.

Derg Valley YFC achieved highly at the YFCU conference with Robert Keatley being placed second in countryside management and sheep and then going on to win first place in finance. Jessica Pollock was placed third in arable and farm safety as well as being placed third for overall Ulster Young Farmer.

Derg Valley YFC also took part in the Tyrone YFC’s 2017 annual one act Rose Bowl competition in the Newtownstewart 2000 Centre. The club had success on the night with Craig Keatley winning best junior actor.

Many thanks to all who supported the RoseBowl by coming to the Newtownstewart 2000 centre to watch the displays as well as donating raffle prizes.

A ladies football team from Derg Valley YFC also entered the heats for the football competition in the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown on May 2nd and qualified for the finals at Balmoral Show on May 11th.

Derg Valley YFC is looking forward to another eventful summer with the next date for the diary being the annual charity tractor run on Sunday, May 21st.