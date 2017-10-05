Slideshow: YFCU fencing competition final at Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships

The YFCU’s annual fencing competition took place recently at the 2017 Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships with Ballywalter YFC winning the advanced section and Dungiven YFC coming first in the novice section.

The competition was run in association with long term sponsor A H Ward and Boyd Limited who represent Betafence in Northern Ireland. There was a good turnout of teams and the competition judges, including Crosby Cleland from Crosby Cleland Fencing, gave their time and expertise to judge the finished fences.