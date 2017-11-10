Spa YFC to hold fundraising craft fair

Spa Young Farmers’ Club fundraising craft fair will be held on Saturday, November 18th in the High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, Ballynahinch from 10am -2pm.

All proceeds will go to Cancer Fund for Children, Friends of the Cancer Centre and Little Princess Trust.

There will be lots of stalls ranging from jewellery, crafts, beauty, cakes and much more, you will be sure to find something to kick start your Christmas shopping. Refreshments will also be available on the day.

Come along and join the club, they would love to see you. For more details contact Nicola Edgar 07546879358 or email nicolaedgar@hotmail.co.uk.