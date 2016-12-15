Spa Young Farmers’ Club enjoy a busy start to winter programme

Spa Young Farmers’ Club have had a busy start to their winter programme.

The second club meeting of the programme saw over 75 Spa members travel to Jump Boxx NI.

Spa YFC at Jump Boxx NI

Spa members also competed in the floral art competition at Ballynahinch Community Centre on September 27. Janet Broome won the 21-25 age group and Nicola Edgar came second in the 21-25 age group.

Spa also held tea in their club hall during the Spa vintage display. It was a fantastic family day, and great to see so many familiar faces drop in for a cup of tea.

The public speaking heats on October 18 saw Courtney Fee, Lisa Burrows and Nicola Edgar get through to the final. Although they didn’t get placed at the final they all did amazingly well to get through.

The next club meeting saw 75 members head to Dundonald for some bowling.

Spa YFC members at the public speaking competition

The group debating heats led to the team of Kelly Anne Quinn, Stacey Patterson and Thomas Annett getting through to the final.

The Co Down dinner held on November 12 was a busy night for Spa members who picked up some silverware for their successes in competitions. The club came joint first with Newtownards YFC for Co Down Senior Club of the Year, and second place in Junior Club of the Year.

Spa’s club meeting on November 22 consisted of a talk from club member Matthew Patterson about his exchange to Montana and a talk from one of the club’s charities of the year, Motor Neuron Disease Association.

As a result of the support of the club’s treasure hunt and golf day, a cheque was presented to Motor Neurone Disease Association for £430. Thanks goes to everyone who came and supported these events.

Spa YFC at the Co Down dinner

Spa’s quiz night on December 2 was also a successful fundraiser, raising over £400 for the charity Tiny Life. Well done to the winning teams.

Spa also had a ‘Get Safe’ club meeting on December 6. This consisted of the Newcastle division of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service coming to talk to the club about the work they do when large animals need rescued. It was great to know they are in hand if anyone’s ever in difficulties. Club secretary Thomas Annett also gave a tractor safety talk.

Spa YFC also enjoyed success at the YFCU choir festival coming first for the first time in the club’s history.

Club members Harry Crosby and Matthew Davidson were also awarded a prize for the best accompaniment.

Matthew Patterson and Thomas Annett with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Spa would like to thank Lauren Nannery, Kelly Anne Quinn, Harry Crosby, Matthew Davidson for all their hard work with the choir and to all the members that took part.

Spa YFC also got festive when they held the Co Down drop off for the YFCU Christmas Toy Appeal. Thanks to all the club and community members that donated toys.

Spa YFC are holding their annual party in Ballynahinch Rugby Club (6 Mountview Road, BT24 8JR) with the usual great Pro Sound NI and a great crowd to bring in 2017 with. It will, as always, be a night to remember and the best way to bring in 2017. It’s a night not to be missed.

It is £10 entry with reduced entry for YFCU members (£8), membership card must be shown. Over 18s only.

Doors open at 9pm.