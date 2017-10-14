Sporting success rewarded at YFCU swimming gala 2017

The YFCU’s annual swimming gala took place on Saturday 7th October at Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt.
The gala proved to be more popular than ever with over 150 members competing.
Competitors took part in a series of heats with members divided into categories according to age and gender – under 18 male and female and over 18 male and female. Each heat consisted of members swimming one length of the 25m pool.
The top six times in each category won a place in the finals.
First, second and third place in each category won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
Results were as follows:
Under 18 male
1st – Josh Irwin, Glarryford YFC
2nd – Mark Faulkner, Finvoy YFC
3rd – Jack Brownlee, Kilrea YFC
Under 18 female
1st – Catherine Minford, Lylehill YFC
2nd – Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC
3rd – Naomi Turtle, Lisnamurrican YFC
Over 18 male
1st – Mark Johnston, Randalstown YFC
2nd – Michael Marshall, Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd – Chrissy McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC
Over 18 female
1st – Nicole McConnell, Straid YFC
2nd – Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
The team relay was won by members from Lisnamurrican YFC who received the Flamingo cup beating off competition from runners up Finvoy YFC and third place Holestone/Lylehill YFC who entered a relay team together.
This year the David Dunlop cup for best overall performance by a club was presented to Lisnamurrican YFC.
The YFCU would like to thank Imagis T Shirt production, Newtownabbey, and in particular Ian Simpson who supplied personalised t-shirts for the winners.
YFCU president, James Speers, announced the winners and handed out the much sought after prizes.
