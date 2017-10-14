Sporting success rewarded at YFCU swimming gala 2017

The YFCU’s annual swimming gala took place on Saturday 7th October at Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt.

The gala proved to be more popular than ever with over 150 members competing.

Finalists in the over 18 female category pictured with YFCU president James Speers. Left to right: Nicole McConnell, Straid YFC (first), Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC (second) and Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC (third)

Competitors took part in a series of heats with members divided into categories according to age and gender – under 18 male and female and over 18 male and female. Each heat consisted of members swimming one length of the 25m pool.

The top six times in each category won a place in the finals.

First, second and third place in each category won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

Results were as follows:

Finalists in the under 18 female category pictured with YFCU president James Speers. Left to right: Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC (second), Catherine Minford, Lylehill YFC (first) and Naomi Turtle, Lisnamurrican YFC (third)

Under 18 male

1st – Josh Irwin, Glarryford YFC

2nd – Mark Faulkner, Finvoy YFC

3rd – Jack Brownlee, Kilrea YFC

Members from Lisnamurrican YFC who were the winners of the team relay and the Flamingo Cup are pictured with YFCU president James Speers. Left to right: Johnny McMaster, Michael Marshall and Chrissy McMaster

Under 18 female

1st – Catherine Minford, Lylehill YFC

2nd – Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC

3rd – Naomi Turtle, Lisnamurrican YFC

Over 18 male

1st – Mark Johnston, Randalstown YFC

2nd – Michael Marshall, Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd – Chrissy McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC

Over 18 female

1st – Nicole McConnell, Straid YFC

2nd – Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

The team relay was won by members from Lisnamurrican YFC who received the Flamingo cup beating off competition from runners up Finvoy YFC and third place Holestone/Lylehill YFC who entered a relay team together.

This year the David Dunlop cup for best overall performance by a club was presented to Lisnamurrican YFC.

The YFCU would like to thank Imagis T Shirt production, Newtownabbey, and in particular Ian Simpson who supplied personalised t-shirts for the winners.

YFCU president, James Speers, announced the winners and handed out the much sought after prizes.