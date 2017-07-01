Stock judging heats take place across the country

The Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Tuesday, June 20th at Enniskillen Mart.

The judges were William Wilson, Robert McCay, Trevor Armstrong, John Blackburn, Bob Matthewson, Kenny Preston, Alan Crockett and Gareth Sloan.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Enniskillen Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Ciaran Cassidy who attended on the night.

The top competitors from each age group will go through to the Northern Ireland final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th in Greenmount.

The results are as follows:

Co Tyrone beef results

12-14

1st David Vance, Trillick and District YFC

2nd Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC

3rd Joanne Clingen, Seskinore YFC

4th Robert Waugh, Derg Valley YFC

14-16

1st Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC

2nd Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

3rd Janice Clingen, Seskinore YFC

4th Jack Armstrong, Trillick YFC

16-18

1st Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC

2nd Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC

3rd Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC

4th Claire Allen, Clogher Valley YFC

18-21

1st Julie-Anne Giles, Seskinore YFC

2nd Kathryn Allen, Clogher Valley YFC

3rd Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC

4th Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC

21-25

1st Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC

2nd Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

3rd Peter Smith, Derg Valley YFC

4th Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC

Co Tyrone Sheep Results

12-14

1st Robert Waugh, Derg Valley YFC

2nd Joshua Robinson, Seskinore YFC

3rd Ben Robinson, Seskinore YFC

4th Josh Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC

14-16

1st Melanie Farrell, Clogher Valley YFC

2nd Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC

3rd Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC

4th Jack Sterritt, Cappagh YFC

5th Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

16-18

1st Laura Sproule, Trillick and District YFC

2nd James Vance, Trillick and District YFC

3rd Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC

18-21

1st William McKelvey, Newtownstewart YFC

2nd Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

3rd Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC

4th Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC

21-25

1st Alice Foster, Derg Valley YFC

2nd Jordan Ross, Newtownstewart YFC

3rd Lauren Moore, Derg Valley YFC

4th Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

Co Fermanagh beef results

12-14

1st Lisa Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC

14-16

1st Jill Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC

16-18

1st Christopher Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Ellen Armstong, West Fermanagh YFC

18-21

1st William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd Rebecca Ryan, Lisbellaw YFC

21-25

1st Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC

2nd Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd George Irvine, Kesh YFC

Co Fermanagh sheep results

12-14

1st Lisa Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC

14-16

1st Jill Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC

16-18

1st Ellen Armstrong, West Fermanagh YFC

2nd Christopher Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC

18-21

1st William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd Rebecca Ryan, Lisbellaw YFC

21-25

1st George Irvine, Kesh YFC

2nd Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC