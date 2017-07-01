Stock judging heats take place across the country

The Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Tuesday, June 20th at Enniskillen Mart.
The judges were William Wilson, Robert McCay, Trevor Armstrong, John Blackburn, Bob Matthewson, Kenny Preston, Alan Crockett and Gareth Sloan.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Enniskillen Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Ciaran Cassidy who attended on the night.
The top competitors from each age group will go through to the Northern Ireland final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th in Greenmount.
The results are as follows:
Co Tyrone beef results
12-14
1st David Vance, Trillick and District YFC
2nd Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC
3rd Joanne Clingen, Seskinore YFC
4th Robert Waugh, Derg Valley YFC
14-16
1st Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC
2nd Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC
3rd Janice Clingen, Seskinore YFC
4th Jack Armstrong, Trillick YFC
16-18
1st Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC
2nd Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC
3rd Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC
4th Claire Allen, Clogher Valley YFC
18-21
1st Julie-Anne Giles, Seskinore YFC
2nd Kathryn Allen, Clogher Valley YFC
3rd Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC
4th Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC
21-25
1st Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC
2nd Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
3rd Peter Smith, Derg Valley YFC
4th Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
Co Tyrone Sheep Results
12-14
1st Robert Waugh, Derg Valley YFC
2nd Joshua Robinson, Seskinore YFC
3rd Ben Robinson, Seskinore YFC
4th Josh Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
14-16
1st Melanie Farrell, Clogher Valley YFC
2nd Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC
3rd Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC
4th Jack Sterritt, Cappagh YFC
5th Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC
16-18
1st Laura Sproule, Trillick and District YFC
2nd James Vance, Trillick and District YFC
3rd Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC
18-21
1st William McKelvey, Newtownstewart YFC
2nd Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
3rd Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC
4th Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC
21-25
1st Alice Foster, Derg Valley YFC
2nd Jordan Ross, Newtownstewart YFC
3rd Lauren Moore, Derg Valley YFC
4th Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
Co Fermanagh beef results
12-14
1st Lisa Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC
14-16
1st Jill Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC
16-18
1st Christopher Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd Ellen Armstong, West Fermanagh YFC
18-21
1st William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd Rebecca Ryan, Lisbellaw YFC
21-25
1st Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC
2nd Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd George Irvine, Kesh YFC
Co Fermanagh sheep results
12-14
1st Lisa Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC
14-16
1st Jill Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC
16-18
1st Ellen Armstrong, West Fermanagh YFC
2nd Christopher Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC
18-21
1st William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd Rebecca Ryan, Lisbellaw YFC
21-25
1st George Irvine, Kesh YFC
2nd Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC