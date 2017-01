Dungiven YFC have had a successful and enjoyable 2016 which could not have been done without the dedication of their members.

They thank their members and sponsors for their support and wish everyone a happy New Year.

Members of Dungiven YFC make a cheque presentation

Dungiven YFC hope that 2017 has many good times ahead. Here are some highlight from 2016.

Members of Dungiven YFC at the Limavady Show

Members of Dungiven YFC