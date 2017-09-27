Tesco continues to support YFCU soil assessment competition

Tesco has announced its continued support of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) soil assessment competition which takes place this Saturday 30th September at the NI International Ploughing Championships at Donaghcloney, Co Down.

The retailer currently supports a wide range of YFCU events and activities which take place throughout the year.

Stephen Magill, Tesco NI Commercial Manager commented: “Tesco are delighted to be supporting the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Soil Assessment Competition once again this year.

“I would like to wish all the YFCU members taking part in the competition the best of luck and look forward to meeting the winners at the NI Ploughing Championships.”

YFCU members taking part in the soil assessment competition will be required to assess a soil profile which will test their ability to distinguish important qualities such as soil texture and type.

The soil assessment competition will take place at 1pm.