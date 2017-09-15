Thanks from local young farmers

Members of Annaclone and Magherally YFC, located in Banbridge, would like to extend their thanks to the local community and friends of the club, for the support they have received at their recent events, including the big breakfast and information morning and the tractor and truck run, in association with the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Both events were extremely well attended and the club would like to extend thanks to everyone who came along.

The Heslip family enjoying the big breakfast

The club has now transitioned into their fun filled packed winter programme.

The new club year kicked off with the new members’ night which took place on Wednesday 23rd August, when the club welcomed over 10 new members.

New members are still very welcome to come along and join the biggest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland.

Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club Hall is located on the Ballydown Road, Banbridge, and boasts a membership of over 50 active young people ranging from year 8 up to 30 years old.

Harry Wilson enjoying the games at the new members’ night

The members meet every second and fourth Wednesday in the month and also regularly for regional and central competitions.

The upcoming winter programme includes visits to Dundonald Ice Bowl, Aunt Sandra’s Sweet Shop and Ulster Rugby, amongst many more.

As well as the club outings, there are meetings in the club hall and a wide variety of county and central competitions, ranging from floral art to tag rugby.

For more information, please contact club leader, Noel Savage on 07765 069678 or search ‘Annaclone Magherally Young Farmers’ on Facebook.

Club member Ross McKee and friends at the tractor and truck run

Keeping dry at Annaclone and Magherally YFC charity tractor and truck run

Members of the local community checking out the lorries before the run