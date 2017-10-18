Victoria to represent NI at W R Shaw Queen of the Land Festival

Victoria Calvert from Castlecaulfield YFC will be representing Northern Ireland at the W R Shaw Queen of the Land Festival hosted by Offaly Macra na Feirme in November.

Founded in 1964, the festival has gone from strength to strength and this year’s 53rd festival will be no exception.

A fantastic programme of events is planned for this year’s event which was officially launched in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore recently.

This year’s festival features 31 girls who are contending for the prestigious title of W R Shaw Queen of the Land 2017 including international representatives from Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

The festival will attract visitors from all over the country to Tullamore on the weekend of Friday November 10th to Sunday November 12th 2017.

This year’s judges are Karen Elliffe, reigning W R Shaw Queen of the Land 2016, Billy Shaw, representative of W R Shaw and guest judge Deirdre O’ Shea, executive director of Agri Aware.

The MC for the weekend is Midlands FM103 radio presenter Will Faulkner.

Speaking at the launch the chairman of the committee, Ger Mahon commented: “The committee has worked very hard to ensure that the 2017 W R Shaw Queen of the Land Festival is the best yet with an action-packed weekend featuring a fantastic line-up of entertainment for this year’s festival guaranteed not to disappoint.”

Kicking off on Friday, the festival will have the official opening at the Bridge House Hotel from 7pm, with doors opening at 9.30pm for International DJ act Sash.

Saturday features the introduction of the Queens to their escorts for the weekend in Hugh Lynch’s bar at 3pm which is followed by the highly anticipated on-stage interviews with the Queens from 7pm with MC Will Faulkner from Midlands 103FM radio. This is then followed by music from Transmitter, Legacy and Joe Wynne and a disco afterwards.

The main highlight of the festival weekend is guaranteed to be the glamorous gala banquet on Sunday night, with music by White Diamond and the crowning of the 2017 W R Shaw Queen of the Land at midnight.

For further information, visit www.queenofthelandfestival.com or email queenofthelandfestival@gmail.com