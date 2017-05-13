YFCU annual drama dinner

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) drama dinner recently took place at the Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena to celebrate the success of the association’s 2017 drama season.

Sponsored by the NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, the YFCU One Act and Three Act drama festivals took place in venues throughout Northern Ireland and showcased the talent that exists within the association.

The cast of Randalstown YFC, winners of the certificate of merit for production, best set and second place overall of the One Act Drama Festival

Each of the evenings were a great success and well supported by the public.

At the drama dinner, the results of the adjudication of all the plays were revealed and the prizes were read out by YFCU president James Speers.

The results of the One Act and Three Act Drama Festival are as follows:

One Act awards and certificates

Left to right are: YFCU president James Speers, Adam Alexander from Kilrea YFC who was awarded best moment of theatre from the One Act Drama Festival and one act adjudicator Paul Bennington

Certificates of merit for acting: Jason Clyde, Finvoy YFC, Charlotte McKeeman, Finvoy YFC, Robert Shannon, Kilraughts YFC, Rachel Rankin, Kilraughts YFC, Rachel Livingston, Randalstown YFC, Jonathan Gillespie, Randalstown YFC, James Robson, Holestone YFC, Robyn Marshall, Holestone YFC, Ross Lorimer, Lisnamurrican YFC, Hannah O’Neil, Lisnamurrican YFC, Zara Townley, Newtownards YFC, Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC, Philip Henry, Coleraine YFC, Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC, Gillian Hunter, Straid YFC, Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC, Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC, Melissa Millar, Kilrea YFC, Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC, Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC, Judith McKinley, Trilick YFC

Most promising actor: Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC for his performance in ‘The Strawberry’

Most promising actress: Emily Moore, Newtownards YFC for her performance in ‘The Strawberry’

Certificate of merit for production: Randalstown YFC for ‘The Church Meeting’

YFCU president James Speers and one act adjudicator Paul Bennington is pictured with one act first place winners Newtownards YFC, second place winners Randalstown YFC and third place winners Coleraine YFC at the YFCU drama dinner

Best set: Randalstown YFC for ‘The Church Meeting’

Best moment of theatre: Kilrea YFC for Adam Alexander in ‘My Best Trifle Dish’

Best producer: First place - Perpetual Challenge Cup and plaque, Karen Patton and Lynda Girvin, Newtownards YFC for ‘The Strawberry’, second place, John Galloway, Randalstown YFC for ‘The Church Meeting’, and third place, Elaine Adams, Coleraine YFC for ‘Glen’s House’

Three act awards and certificates

YFCU president James Speers is pictured with Three Act Drama Festival winners, Moycraig YFC at the YFCU drama dinner

Certificates of merit for acting: Judith McConaghie, Jenny Mairs, Rebecca Stewart, Mark McAlister

Most promising actress: Lorraine Lyons, Moycraig YFC as Lucy McGarry

Most promising actor: Niall McCracken, Moycraig YFC as Ernest Gillespie

Certificate of merit for production: Moycraig YFC for ‘Widows Paradise’

Best set: Moycraig YFC for ‘Widows Paradise’

Best producer: Emma-Jayne Anderson, Moycraig YFC for ‘Widows Paradise’

YFCU president James Speers is pictured with most promising actor from the One Act Drama Festival, Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC and most promising actress from the One Act Drama Festival Emily Moore, Newtownards YFC at the YFCU drama dinner

First place, Moycraig YFC for ‘Widows Paradise’