YFCU annual drama dinner

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) drama dinner recently took place at the Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena to celebrate the success of the association’s 2017 drama season.
Sponsored by the NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, the YFCU One Act and Three Act drama festivals took place in venues throughout Northern Ireland and showcased the talent that exists within the association.
Each of the evenings were a great success and well supported by the public.
At the drama dinner, the results of the adjudication of all the plays were revealed and the prizes were read out by YFCU president James Speers.
The results of the One Act and Three Act Drama Festival are as follows:
One Act awards and certificates
Certificates of merit for acting: Jason Clyde, Finvoy YFC, Charlotte McKeeman, Finvoy YFC, Robert Shannon, Kilraughts YFC, Rachel Rankin, Kilraughts YFC, Rachel Livingston, Randalstown YFC, Jonathan Gillespie, Randalstown YFC, James Robson, Holestone YFC, Robyn Marshall, Holestone YFC, Ross Lorimer, Lisnamurrican YFC, Hannah O’Neil, Lisnamurrican YFC, Zara Townley, Newtownards YFC, Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC, Philip Henry, Coleraine YFC, Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC, Gillian Hunter, Straid YFC, Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC, Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC, Melissa Millar, Kilrea YFC, Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC, Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC, Judith McKinley, Trilick YFC
Most promising actor: Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC for his performance in ‘The Strawberry’
Most promising actress: Emily Moore, Newtownards YFC for her performance in ‘The Strawberry’
Certificate of merit for production: Randalstown YFC for ‘The Church Meeting’
Best set: Randalstown YFC for ‘The Church Meeting’
Best moment of theatre: Kilrea YFC for Adam Alexander in ‘My Best Trifle Dish’
Best producer: First place - Perpetual Challenge Cup and plaque, Karen Patton and Lynda Girvin, Newtownards YFC for ‘The Strawberry’, second place, John Galloway, Randalstown YFC for ‘The Church Meeting’, and third place, Elaine Adams, Coleraine YFC for ‘Glen’s House’
Three act awards and certificates
Certificates of merit for acting: Judith McConaghie, Jenny Mairs, Rebecca Stewart, Mark McAlister
Most promising actress: Lorraine Lyons, Moycraig YFC as Lucy McGarry
Most promising actor: Niall McCracken, Moycraig YFC as Ernest Gillespie
Certificate of merit for production: Moycraig YFC for ‘Widows Paradise’
Best set: Moycraig YFC for ‘Widows Paradise’
Best producer: Emma-Jayne Anderson, Moycraig YFC for ‘Widows Paradise’
First place, Moycraig YFC for ‘Widows Paradise’