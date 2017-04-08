YFCU Arts Festival Gala 2017 proves a huge success

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) popular Arts Festival Gala recently took place at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

Sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, the Arts Festival Gala evening saw the top five clubs from the YFCU’s arts festival perform to a sold out crowd.

A VIP reception sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds was also held before the performances.

The clubs that took to the stage were Finvoy YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Kilrea YFC, Glarryford YFC and Spa YFC who performed a short drama piece which the members wrote and produced themselves.

The outstanding performance of the night award went to Kilrea Young Farmers’ Club.

Compere for the evening was Adrian Logan and guest speaker was UFU President Barclay Bell who presented the awards following the performances.

James Chestnutt from Chestnutt Feeds, who are the sponsors of the Arts Gala VIP reception, and Doreen Chestnutt are pictured with YFCU president Roberta Simmons at the VIP reception of the YFCU Arts Festival Gala

The results were as follows:

Most amusing moment: Collone YFC

Most innovative musical moment: Spa YFC

Most imaginative theme: Newtownards YFC

Left to right: YFCU CEO Michael Reid, Jennifer Fulton, Roberta Simmons, YFCU president, and Norman Fulton, DAERA, are pictured at the VIP reception of the Arts Festival Gala

Best choral piece: Spa YFC

Best choreography: Glarryford YFC

Best newcomer: Derg Valley YFC

Outstanding Performance of the Night: Kilrea YFC

Robert McCullough, head of agri-business at Danske Bank, and Linda McCullough are pictured with YFCU president Roberta Simmons at the VIP reception of the YFCU Arts Festival Gala

Awards of Special Merit: Finvoy YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Kilrea YFC, Glarryford YFC and Spa YFC

