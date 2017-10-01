YFCU Bake Off proves a big hit at Tesco Taste Festival

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster members took part in a Bake Off Competition in the Food NI stand at the Tesco Taste Festival Northern Ireland 2017 that was held at Custom House Square in Belfast at the weekend.

The festival, which ran over three days included food tasting, demonstrations, cookery tips and recipes using top local produce.

It was yet another successful event which showcased the talent within our organisation and I would like to thank Tesco as well as Food NI for providing us with the opportunity to be a part in the festival. James Speers, YFCU president

YFCU president James Speers commented: “Deputy president Zita Blair from Moneymore YFC and Elaine Crozier from Collone YFC both took part in the YFCU Bake Off at the Food NI stand and demonstrated their excellent baking and cake decorating skills to the crowd.

