YFCU Club of the Year 2017 sponsored by Power NI

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are delighted to announce that Power NI will be continuing their sponsorship of Club of the Year.

The most eagerly anticipated competition of the association is the YFCU Club of the Year award and the winning club will be announced at the YFCU AGM and conference that will be held on Friday 21st April and Saturday 22nd April at Armagh City Hotel.

YFCU clubs have competed through six stages of the competition and the final will be held at the AGM and conference.

Last year Glarryford Young Farmers’ Club were awarded Club of the Year.

The Club of the Year competition was established in 2012 in memory of former YFCU general secretary Arthur McAllister.

Alan Egner, commercial sales and marketing manager, Power NI commented: “Power NI has a long standing relationship with the farming community and we are delighted to be sponsoring the YFCU Club of the Year competition again this year.”