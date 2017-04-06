YFCU competition heats 2017 begin

The YFCU’s annual dairy stock judging county and area heats 2017, run in association with Ulster Bank, will be taking place over the next few weeks on farms throughout Northern Ireland.

The annual YFCU silage assessment competition heats, sponsored by John Thompson and Sons Limited will also be taking place at the same time.

Some of the winners from the silage assessment finals 2016 (left to right): Philip Beattie, first in the 16-18 age category, Carolyn McKendry from sponsor John Thompson & Sons, Gavin Finney, first in the 14-16 age category; YFCU president Roberta Simmons and David Dunlop, first in the 25-30 age category

Hundreds of YFCU members are expected to take part in the popular competitions.

County and area heats are as follows:

Co Londonderry, Wednesday, 5th April, 6.30pm hosted at Kenny Watson’s Farm, Coleraine.

Co Antrim, Thursday, 6th April, 6.30pm hosted at Laura Patterson’s Farm, Ballyclare.

Co Armagh, Monday, 10th April, 6.30pm hosted at Armagh Market, 12 Cladymilltown Road, Markethill, Armagh.

Co Down, Tuesday 11th April, 6.30pm hosted at Richard Corrie’s farm, Newtownards.

Co Fermanagh and Tyrone, Thursday 13th April, 6.30pm hosted at James Sproule’s farm, Castlederg.

Clubs must register all names of members who will be competing in advance of the heats.

Members must register for the competition between 6.30pm and 7.30pm each evening.

The top four competitors from each age group from both the dairy stock judging and silage assessment competitions will make it through to the stock judging finals that will take place on Thursday 6th July 2017 (venue TBC).

For further information on the competition please contact Hannah McKeown at YFCU HQ on 028 9037 0713.