YFCU cooking talent heats up the kitchen at home management final

The 2017 final of the YFCU’s annual home management competition recently took place at Dungannon Integrated College.

Supported by Calor and the Northern Ireland Pork and Bacon Forum, competitors from clubs throughout Northern Ireland had to prepare and cook a starter and main course using local pork and bacon and local produce within an allocated time.

Winner of the junior category in the YFCU home management final 2017 was Caroline Barr from Garvagh YFC (middle). Second place winner Nicola Mitchell from Annaclone and Magherally YFC (pictured left) and third place winner Rebecca McCormick from Newtownards YFC (far right) with judge Paula McIntyre and James Speers, YFCU president

The final was the culmination of this popular competition which saw over 500 members enter the first stage back in November 2016.

In the junior section, competitors had to prepare a starter and then create a themed main course for two people incorporating pork or bacon into the dishes.

Each of the senior finalists had to prepare and produce a starter and main course for two people, using exclusively local produce and include appropriate use of home produced pork or bacon.

An invited audience had the opportunity to watch the competitors at work and also enjoyed a presentation by Amy Moore from Cloughbane Farm Shop who provided a great insight into the award winning local business.

YFCU president James Speers is pictured with judge Paula McIntyre at the YFCU home management finals 2017

Following Amy’s presentation, chef Paula McIntyre sampled the entrants’ dishes to determine the results and spoke to the invited audience.

This was Paula’s third year judging the final and Paula’s background and keen eye for local Northern Irish produce meant that the competitors were under expert supervision during the final.

She has owned an award winning restaurant, been head chef for several local establishments, written her own books as well as writing a weekly column in Farming Life and appeared on local and national television programmes like ‘Taste for Adventure’ her own series on BBC 2 NI and Ready Steady Cook with Fern Britton.

She is also a popular broadcaster with her weekly recipe slot on the John Toal Show, on BBC Radio Ulster.

YFCU president James Speers is pictured with Amy Moore and Robert Robinson from Cloughbane Farm Shop who provided an informative talk about their award winning business at the YFCU home management finals 2017

Paula also lectures in catering on the professional cookery programme in Northern Regional College.

In the junior section of the home management finals, first place was awarded to Caroline Barr from Garvagh YFC, with Nicola Mitchell from Annaclone and Magherally YFC being awarded second place and Rebecca McCormick from Newtownards YFC being awarded third place.

In the senior section the top place and the Linda Currie Gallery Tray went to Stephanie McCollum from Lylehill YFC.

Second place went to Jane Kilpatrick from Donaghadee YFC and third place went to Alison Rae from Donaghadee YFC.

YFCU events co-ordinator Corrina Fleming and Caroline Barr from Garvagh YFC who was the winner of the junior category in the YFCU home management finals 2017

In drawing the evening to a close, YFCU president James Speers extended a note of sincere appreciation to Calor and the Northern Ireland Pork and Bacon Forum for their continued support of the event.

He also thanked Paula McIntyre for all her dedication to and passion for the YFCU home management competition.

A further note of thanks was extended to Amy Moore and Robert Robinson from Cloughbane Farm Shop and to the staff at Dungannon Integrated College for all their help and support throughout the evening.