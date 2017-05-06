YFCU excited to be part of Balmoral Show

The YFCU stand at Balmoral is partnered again this year by the Yellow Wellies Campaign of the Farm Safety Foundation.

Throughout the show, the YFCU stand will be found beside the cattle rings and will be staffed by members from the YFCU who will be on hand to welcome visitors and answer any questions on the association.

YFCU members taking part in five-a-side football

Activities begin on the Wednesday morning at 10am in the sheep shearing pavilion with the YFCU sheep shearing competition, sponsored by Lister Shearing Equipment Limited.

The YFCU floral art final, sponsored by Tesco, will be held in the sheep shearing pavilion at 3pm.

The floral arrangements will then be on display in the healthy horticulture area for visitors to enjoy throughout the remainder of the show.

Kicking off events on the Thursday is the machinery handling competition, sponsored by Johnston Gilpin which will be held in the cattle rings at 2pm.

Members of YFCU taking part in the tug of war competition

Following this the junior and senior five-a-side ladies football final will also be held in the cattle rings at 3.15pm.

Closing the day on the Thursday in the cattle rings at 5.30pm will be the highly anticipated tug of war competition, sponsored by John Thompson and Sons Ltd where the YFCU will see the novice, senior and girls teams all competing.

Timetable of events

Wednesday 10th May

A YFCU member taking part in the sheep shearing competition

10am YFCU sheep shearing competition at the shearing pavilion

3pm YFCU floral art final at the shearing pavilion

Thursday 11th May

2.00pm YFCU machinery handling final at the cattle rings

A member of the YFCU taking part in the floral art competition

3.15pm Ladies five-a-side football final at the cattle rings

5.30pm Male and female tug of war competition at the cattle rings