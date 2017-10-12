YFCU fencing competition results 2017

The YFCU’s annual fencing competition took place recently at the 2017 Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships with Ballywalter YFC winning the advanced section and Dungiven YFC coming first in the novice section.

The competition was run in association with long term sponsor A H Ward and Boyd Limited who represent Betafence in Northern Ireland.

Left to right: Peter Hanson, Betafence, Wilson Holden, NI Ploughing Association chairman, winners of the advanced YFCU fencing competition, Andrew Garrett, Christopher Hamilton and Callum Nelson from Ballywalter YFC, YFCU president James Speers and Colin Boyd, Ward and Boyd

There was a good turnout of teams and the competition judges, including Crosby Cleland from Crosby Cleland Fencing, gave their time and expertise to judge the finished fences.

Crosby Cleland Fencing has supported this competition throughout the years and has given expert guidance and training which has enabled many of the fencing teams to develop their fencing skills, transferring these skills onto their farms with some even taking up fencing as a career.

The novice section were asked to erect a 20 metre straight stock proof fence with each fence having the sheep wire and barbed wire joined by traditional methods at some point in the fence.

Meanwhile in the senior section, the participants completed a 27 metre stock proof fence with a corner/bend at a pre-determined point.

Left to right (back row): Peter Hanson from Betafence, Wilson Holden, NI Ploughing Association chairman, first place YFCU advanced fencing competition winners, Ballywalter YFC, YFCU president James Speers and Colin Boyd from Ward and Boyd. Left to right (front row): YFCU advanced fencing competition second place winners Moneyrea YFC and third place winners Derg Valley YFC

Both the sheep wire and the barbed wire were joined at the centre of the smaller section using traditional methods.

Both sections were given three hours to complete the task.

In the novice section Dungiven YFC (James Purcell, Jason Henderson and Daniel Buchanan) came first and received the perpetual plate, medals and a cheque courtesy of AH Ward and Boyd Limited.

Gleno Valley YFC came second (Jason Lyle, Stephen Wilson and Gareth Paisley) and Moneyrea YFC (Ryan McGrath, Harry Walker and Johnny Burgess) came third.

Left to right: Peter Hanson from Betafence, Wilson Holden, NI Ploughing Association chairman, winners of the novice fencing competition, James Purcell, Daniel Buncannon and Jason Henderson from Dungiven YFC, YFCU president James Speers and Colin Boyd, Ward and Boyd

In the advanced section, Ballywalter YFC (Andrew Garrett, Christopher Hamilton and Callum Nelson) came first and received the ‘Green Rylock Trophy’, medals, a cheque and a visit to a Green Rylock factory in Sheffield.

Moneyrea YFC (James Stewart, Johnathan Gill and Scott Davidson) came second and Derg Valley YFC (Robert Keatley, Sam Keatley and Mark Hamilton) came third.

The Respect and Fair Play Award was given to Cookstown/Castlecaufield YFC who had joined together to enter a team.

YFCU president James Speers presented the prizes and thanked long term sponsors A H Ward and Boyd Limited for their continued support of the competition. He also thanked Crosby Cleland, Alan Angus and James Gilpin for giving up their time and expertise to judge this extremely hard competition with such high standards.

Left to right (back row): Wilson Holden, NI Ploughing Association chairman, Colin Boyd, Ward and Boyd, Peter Hanson, Betafence, Paul Bennington, Ward and Boyd, Sam Boyd, Ward and Boyd, Helen Beard, Betafence and YFCU president James Speers. Left to right (front row): YFCU novice fencing second place winners, Gleno Valley YFC, first place winners Dungiven YFC and third place winners Moneyrea YFC

Finally, thanks must be given to all at the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association for their assistance.