YFCU gets ready for start of arts festival

Members of YFCU are all set to perform at this year’s arts festival which is supported by NFU Mutual Insurance Society.

The arts festival will begin on Tuesday 14th February at Banbridge High School where Spa YFC, Newtownhamilton YFC, Newtownards YFC and Collone YFC will be performing.

On Thursday 16th February at Ballymoney High School, Finvoy YFC, Kilrea YFC and Derg Valley YFC are set to take to the stage.

At Ballymoney High School on Friday 17th February, and the final night of the festival, there will be performances from Glarryford YFC, Kilraughts YFC and Garvagh YFC.

The final night will also include the overall adjudication.

Tickets are available from YFCU headquarters and cost £7.00 each.

To order tickets please contact YFCU HQ on 028 9037 0713.