YFCU group debating final takes place

The final of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) group debating competition, sponsored by Elanco recently took place at Magherafelt High School.
On the night senior teams were given 30 minutes to prepare their debates whilst junior members had 40 minutes in which to form their debates. After the judges totted up the scores, competitors gathered to hear the results.
Following the presentation of prizes, YFCU president, Roberta Simmons said: “The YFCU group debating competition continues to be one of the most popular in our calendar and we are delighted to have the support of Elanco for this event.”
YFCU agriculture and rural Affairs vice chair William Beattie concluded the evening with his vote of thanks to all involved in the event, from the various trainers, judges and chairs who assisted throughout the course of the competition, to the schools which hosted the heats and final.
The results were as follows:
12- 14 Age Group
1st Coleraine YFC - Francesca Boyd, Aaron Kennedy, Ivanna Strawbridge
2nd Kilraughts YFC - Victoria Currie, Jayne Kirkpatrick, Charlotte Lynn
3rd Newtownards YFC - Isaac Moore, Erin Warden, Samuel Moore
14-16 Age Group
1st Kilraughts YFC – James Currie, Mark McNeill, Robbie McNeill
2nd Seskinore YFC – Zara Crawford, Lauren Armstrong, Ellen Crawford
3rd Coleraine YFC – Cara Millar, Sarah Smyth, Chloe Millar
16-18 Age Group
1st Ballywalter YFC – Hanna Miskimmin, Laura Stewart, Katie Lemon
2nd Newtownards YFC – Sara Townley, Anna Brown, Emily Moore
3rd Randalstown YFC – Kathryn McCarroll, Megan Kernohan, David Mills
18-21 Age Group
1st Glarryford YFC – Cathy Reid, Amy King, Ruth McClay
2nd Newtownards YFC – Ewan Dalzell, Matthew Patton, Sarah Robinson
3rd Coleraine YFC – Rachael Lamont, Ruth Adams, Thomas Millar
21-25 Age Group
1st Newtownards YFC – Joy Dalzell, Jane Patton, Heather Martin
2nd Kilraughts YFC – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Hannah McCollum, Amy Kirkpatrick
3rd Coleraine YFC – Ryan Adams, Russell Smyth, Robert Fulton
25-30 Age Group
1st Donaghadee YFC – Alison Rea, Stuart Rea, Jane Kilpatrick
2nd Lylehill YFC – Stephanie McCollum, Zara Taylor, Christina McCollum
3rd Kilraughts YFC – Kathryn McAllister, Ryan Millar, Robert Shannon.