YFCU group debating final takes place

The final of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) group debating competition, sponsored by Elanco recently took place at Magherafelt High School.

On the night senior teams were given 30 minutes to prepare their debates whilst junior members had 40 minutes in which to form their debates. After the judges totted up the scores, competitors gathered to hear the results.

Pictured is the winning 12-14 category group debating team, Ivanna Strawbridge, Aaron Kennedy and Francesca Boyd pictured with Roberta Simmons, YFCU President.

Following the presentation of prizes, YFCU president, Roberta Simmons said: “The YFCU group debating competition continues to be one of the most popular in our calendar and we are delighted to have the support of Elanco for this event.”

YFCU agriculture and rural Affairs vice chair William Beattie concluded the evening with his vote of thanks to all involved in the event, from the various trainers, judges and chairs who assisted throughout the course of the competition, to the schools which hosted the heats and final.

The results were as follows:

12- 14 Age Group

The YFCU group debating competition continues to be one of the most popular in our calendar and we are delighted to have the support of Elanco for this event. Roberta Simmons, YFCU president

1st Coleraine YFC - Francesca Boyd, Aaron Kennedy, Ivanna Strawbridge

2nd Kilraughts YFC - Victoria Currie, Jayne Kirkpatrick, Charlotte Lynn

3rd Newtownards YFC - Isaac Moore, Erin Warden, Samuel Moore

14-16 Age Group

Pictured is the winning 25-30 category group debating team, Alison Rea, Stuart Rea, Jane Kilpatrick with Roberta Simmons, YFCU President.

1st Kilraughts YFC – James Currie, Mark McNeill, Robbie McNeill

2nd Seskinore YFC – Zara Crawford, Lauren Armstrong, Ellen Crawford

3rd Coleraine YFC – Cara Millar, Sarah Smyth, Chloe Millar

16-18 Age Group

Pictured is the winning 18-21 category group debating team, Amy King, Ruth McClay and Cathy Reid pictured with Roberta Simmons, YFCU President.

1st Ballywalter YFC – Hanna Miskimmin, Laura Stewart, Katie Lemon

2nd Newtownards YFC – Sara Townley, Anna Brown, Emily Moore

3rd Randalstown YFC – Kathryn McCarroll, Megan Kernohan, David Mills

18-21 Age Group

1st Glarryford YFC – Cathy Reid, Amy King, Ruth McClay

2nd Newtownards YFC – Ewan Dalzell, Matthew Patton, Sarah Robinson

Pictured is the winning 16-18 category group debating team, Katie Lemon, Hanna Miskimmin and Laura Stewart pictured with Roberta Simmons, YFCU President.

3rd Coleraine YFC – Rachael Lamont, Ruth Adams, Thomas Millar

21-25 Age Group

1st Newtownards YFC – Joy Dalzell, Jane Patton, Heather Martin

2nd Kilraughts YFC – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Hannah McCollum, Amy Kirkpatrick

3rd Coleraine YFC – Ryan Adams, Russell Smyth, Robert Fulton

25-30 Age Group

1st Donaghadee YFC – Alison Rea, Stuart Rea, Jane Kilpatrick

2nd Lylehill YFC – Stephanie McCollum, Zara Taylor, Christina McCollum

3rd Kilraughts YFC – Kathryn McAllister, Ryan Millar, Robert Shannon.