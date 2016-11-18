YFCU group debating heats results

The YFCU group debating regional heats recently took place in venues across Northern Ireland.

YFCU members argued either ‘for’ or ‘against’ the motion in order to convince judges to side with their argument and award them a coveted place in the Northern Ireland final.

YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank all the judges, stewards and the schools who let the YFCU use their facilities for the heats.

The top two winning teams from each age group of the county heats will take part in the competition final on Wednesday 23rd November at Magherafelt High School. Finalists are reminded to register at 6.30pm sharp.

For more details on the competition please contact Corrina Fleming at YFCU HQ on 028 9037 0713.

Co Antrim Results

12- 14 Age Group

1st Kilraughts YFC – Victoria Currie, Jayne Kirkpatrick, Charlotte Lynn.

2nd Glarryford YFC – Ben King, Emma Cruickshank, Ben Millar

14-16 Age Group

1st Kilraughts YFC – James Currie, Mark McNeill, Robbie McNeill

2nd Straid YFC – Rachel McConnell, Lauren Boyd, Nikita Cross

16-18 Age Group

1st Kilraughts YFC – Lauren McNeill, Thomas McNeill, Jill Huey

2nd Randalstown YFC – Kathryn McCarroll, Megan Kernohan, David Mills

18-21 Age Group

1st Glarryford YFC – Cathy Reid, Amy King, Ruth McClay

2nd Gleno Valley – Stephanie McIlroy, Philip Buchanan, Emily Lyle

21-25 Age Group

1st Kilraughts YFC – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Hannah McCollum, Amy Kirkpatrick

2nd Straid YFC – Claire McNeill, Jamie McGowan, Mark McConnell

25-30 Age Group

1st Lylehill YFC – Stephanie McCollum, Zara Taylor, Christina McCollum

2nd Kilraughts YFC – Cathy McAllister, Ryan Miller, Robert Shannon

Co Londonderry, Tyrone & Fermanagh Results

12- 14 Age Group

1st Coleraine YFC – Francesca Boyd, Aaron Kennedy, Ivanna Strawbridge

2nd Coleraine YFC – Caitlin Wilmont, Amy Smyth, Sarah Laverty

14-16 Age Group

1st Seskinore YFC – Zara Crawford, Lauren Armstrong, Ellen Crawford

2nd Coleraine YFC – Cara Millar, Sarah Smyth, Chloe Millar

16-18 Age Group

1st Coleraine YFC - Katie Ramage, Paul Adams, Maxine Smyth

2nd Seskinore YFC – Kyle Sawyers, Naomi Rainey, Jodi Brown

18-21 Age Group

1st Coleraine YFC - Rachel Lamont, Ruth Adams, Thomas Millar

2nd Kilrea YFC – Adam Alexander, Timmy Davidson, Abbie Canning

21-25 Age Group

1st Seskinore YFC – Lynsay Hawkes, Nicola Phair, Jessica Domer

2nd Coleraine YFC – Ryan Adams, Russell Smyth, Robert Fulton

25-30 Age Group

1st Derg Valley – Robert Keatley, Mark Hamilton, Adam Crockett

Co Down & Armagh Results

12-14 Age Group

1st Newtownards YFC – Isaac Moore, Erin Warden, Samuel Moore

2nd Donaghadee YFC – Jack McGlennon, Evie Armstrong, Molly Armstrong

14-16 Age Group

1st Newtownards YFC – Rebecca McCracken, Rachel McCormick, Sam McCracken

2nd Newtownards YFC – Victoria Moore, Zoe Warden, Dylan Robinson

16-18 Age Group

1st Newtownards YFC – Sara Townley, Anna Brown, Emily Moore

2nd Ballywalter YFC – Hanna Miskimmin, Laura Stewart, Katie Lemon

18-21 Age Group

1st Newtownards YFC – Ewan Dalzell, Matthew Patten, Sarah Robinson

2nd Newtownards YFC - Georgie Young, Connor Taggart, Rebecca McCormick

21-25 Age Group

1st Newtownards YFC – Jay Dalzell, Jane Patton, Heather Martin

2nd Annaclone & Magherally YFC – Andrew Slater, Rachel Nelson, Timothy Savage

25-30 Age Group

1st Spa YFC – Stacey Graham, Kellie-Ann Quinn, Thomas Annett

2nd Donaghadee YFC – Alison Rea, Stuart Rea, Jane Kilpatrick