YFCU group debating heats results

The YFCU group debating regional heats recently took place in venues across Northern Ireland.
YFCU members argued either ‘for’ or ‘against’ the motion in order to convince judges to side with their argument and award them a coveted place in the Northern Ireland final.
YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank all the judges, stewards and the schools who let the YFCU use their facilities for the heats.
The top two winning teams from each age group of the county heats will take part in the competition final on Wednesday 23rd November at Magherafelt High School. Finalists are reminded to register at 6.30pm sharp.
For more details on the competition please contact Corrina Fleming at YFCU HQ on 028 9037 0713.
Co Antrim Results
12- 14 Age Group
1st Kilraughts YFC – Victoria Currie, Jayne Kirkpatrick, Charlotte Lynn.
2nd Glarryford YFC – Ben King, Emma Cruickshank, Ben Millar
14-16 Age Group
1st Kilraughts YFC – James Currie, Mark McNeill, Robbie McNeill
2nd Straid YFC – Rachel McConnell, Lauren Boyd, Nikita Cross
16-18 Age Group
1st Kilraughts YFC – Lauren McNeill, Thomas McNeill, Jill Huey
2nd Randalstown YFC – Kathryn McCarroll, Megan Kernohan, David Mills
18-21 Age Group
1st Glarryford YFC – Cathy Reid, Amy King, Ruth McClay
2nd Gleno Valley – Stephanie McIlroy, Philip Buchanan, Emily Lyle
21-25 Age Group
1st Kilraughts YFC – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Hannah McCollum, Amy Kirkpatrick
2nd Straid YFC – Claire McNeill, Jamie McGowan, Mark McConnell
25-30 Age Group
1st Lylehill YFC – Stephanie McCollum, Zara Taylor, Christina McCollum
2nd Kilraughts YFC – Cathy McAllister, Ryan Miller, Robert Shannon
Co Londonderry, Tyrone & Fermanagh Results
12- 14 Age Group
1st Coleraine YFC – Francesca Boyd, Aaron Kennedy, Ivanna Strawbridge
2nd Coleraine YFC – Caitlin Wilmont, Amy Smyth, Sarah Laverty
14-16 Age Group
1st Seskinore YFC – Zara Crawford, Lauren Armstrong, Ellen Crawford
2nd Coleraine YFC – Cara Millar, Sarah Smyth, Chloe Millar
16-18 Age Group
1st Coleraine YFC - Katie Ramage, Paul Adams, Maxine Smyth
2nd Seskinore YFC – Kyle Sawyers, Naomi Rainey, Jodi Brown
18-21 Age Group
1st Coleraine YFC - Rachel Lamont, Ruth Adams, Thomas Millar
2nd Kilrea YFC – Adam Alexander, Timmy Davidson, Abbie Canning
21-25 Age Group
1st Seskinore YFC – Lynsay Hawkes, Nicola Phair, Jessica Domer
2nd Coleraine YFC – Ryan Adams, Russell Smyth, Robert Fulton
25-30 Age Group
1st Derg Valley – Robert Keatley, Mark Hamilton, Adam Crockett
Co Down & Armagh Results
12-14 Age Group
1st Newtownards YFC – Isaac Moore, Erin Warden, Samuel Moore
2nd Donaghadee YFC – Jack McGlennon, Evie Armstrong, Molly Armstrong
14-16 Age Group
1st Newtownards YFC – Rebecca McCracken, Rachel McCormick, Sam McCracken
2nd Newtownards YFC – Victoria Moore, Zoe Warden, Dylan Robinson
16-18 Age Group
1st Newtownards YFC – Sara Townley, Anna Brown, Emily Moore
2nd Ballywalter YFC – Hanna Miskimmin, Laura Stewart, Katie Lemon
18-21 Age Group
1st Newtownards YFC – Ewan Dalzell, Matthew Patten, Sarah Robinson
2nd Newtownards YFC - Georgie Young, Connor Taggart, Rebecca McCormick
21-25 Age Group
1st Newtownards YFC – Jay Dalzell, Jane Patton, Heather Martin
2nd Annaclone & Magherally YFC – Andrew Slater, Rachel Nelson, Timothy Savage
25-30 Age Group
1st Spa YFC – Stacey Graham, Kellie-Ann Quinn, Thomas Annett
2nd Donaghadee YFC – Alison Rea, Stuart Rea, Jane Kilpatrick