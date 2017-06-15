YFCU hold Build It Heats in association with Tesco

The YFCU Build It competition, proudly supported by Tesco, took place in venues throughout Northern Ireland on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017.

Over 68 teams, featuring four YFC members per team, took part in the heats which were held at Tesco car parks in their relevant counties: Antrim, Limavady, Banbridge and Cookstown.

Members of City of Derry YFC who took part in the YFCU Build It competition which is supported by Tesco. The consisted of Gordon Crockett, Lynne Montgomery, Cameron Nutt and Joel Eakin

The clubs were given a selection of materials (kindly provided by Ulster Wildlife) with which they were tasked with building a bird table that was either hang, free standing or able to be attached to a wall within the 90 minutes time limit.

Teams were judged on the design, strength, attention to detail and the ability to fit its purpose.

Members were restricted in their efforts as they are only permitted to use hand held tools and the only power tools they were allowed to use was a cordless drill and screwdriver.

The top team from each county have now made it through to the final which will be held at the Limavady Show in July.

Members of Bleary YFC who took part in the YFCU Build It competition which is supported by Tesco. The team consisted of Laura Pennington, Matthew Scott, Jay Bunting and Jason Meredith.

For the final, teams will be further challenged to build a dog kennel.

The association wish to thank Tesco for their support of the event and also for the use of their store car parks which hosted the county heats.

The 2017 finalists are:

Co Armagh, Bleary YFC (3), comprising of Laura Pennington, Matthew Scott, Jay Bunting and Jason Meredith.

Members of Annaclone and Magherally YFC who took part in the YFCU Build It competition which is supported by Tesco. The team consisted of Andrew Sleator, Jack Thompson, Rachel Nelson and Emma Boyd

Co Antrim – Kells and Connor YFC, comprising of Rachel Barr, Peter McWhirter, Sam McDonald and Alex Wylie.

Co Down – Annaclone and Magherally YFC (2), comprising of Andrew Sleator, Jack Thompson, Rachel Nelson and Emma Boyd.

Co Londonderry – City of Derry YFC, comprising of Gordon Crockett, Lynne Montgomery, Cameron Nutt and Joel Eakin.

Co Tyrone- Derg YFC (2), comprising of George Hamilton, Calvin Nethery, Hannah Hawkes and Josh Hamilton.

Co Fermanagh – Lisbellaw YFC, comprising of Rebecca Brunt, Rebecca Ryan, Jill Balfour and Gareth Mayers.