YFCU junior weekend proves a great success

Fifty one junior members and leaders recently made their way to Carlingford Adventure Centre for the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Junior Weekend.

The weekend was led by YFCU president James Speers, deputy president Zita Blair, vice president William Beattie as well as senior YFCU members Louise Halliday, Elaine Paisley, Stuart Mills, Hannah Kirkpatrick and Rebecca Mulligan.

YFCU junior members taking part in orienteering at Carlingford Adventure Centre

On Friday evening, members started off with team building games. They also learnt about the organisation, the benefits of being a member and what competitions and activities they can participate in.

All of the junior members gave feedback in some shape or form on how YFCU can develop their organisation not only for them but as a whole.

The junior members were up bright and early for breakfast on the Saturday morning, ready for the day ahead. All day Saturday, the members took part in activities led by the centre which included canoeing and kayaking along with water trampolining. After lunch, the young members took part in a team building activity involving orienteering.

On the Saturday evening after dinner, the junior members enjoyed a short quiz on YFCU knowledge, and after this there was a range of social games as well as a lesson in line dancing. The evening ended with a boiler suit disco.

A couple of junior YFCU members enjoying the junior weekend

Sunday morning was the last day of the weekend and members took part in some more outdoor activities including laser combat which created a lot of competitive fun.

YFCU president James Speers commented: “The Junior Weekend was a fantastic opportunity to engage with our young membership. They had the opportunity to make new friends from not only within their own club and county but throughout Northern Ireland.

“With this bunch of young people, the future is definitely bright in the YFCU. As the top rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland we have hopefully encouraged these young members to become more involved and have drawn to their attention the many benefits of what being a member has for them.

“I would like to thank Danske Bank for their support of this event and to the senior YFCU members without whom giving up their time, the weekend would not have been possible.”