YFCU member named Foundation Doctor of the Year

Dr Rebecca Orr from Spa YFC has been named Foundation Doctor of the Year by the Royal College of General Practitioners at their Inspiring the Future Awards.

The Foundation Doctor of the Year award recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond the call of duty for the benefit of the profession.

As a champion for general practice, they will have encouraged pupils, students and fellow foundation doctors to participate in GP-related activity.

They will have found innovative ways to engage with local GPs, their Foundation School, and the RCGP in order to provide an outstanding experience for those considering a career in general practice.

Rebecca impressed the judges with her development of a Rural Health student selected module for QUB students after spotting a gap in her undergraduate course.

Third year Queen’s students were able to gain experience of rural GP life, an experience perhaps that has sparked an interest in this career path based on feedback.

Rebecca ran the module twice whilst working her full shift pattern, taking annual leave where necessary as no study leave is available.

She continues to champion GP issues and is currently in New Zealand on a Rural Hospital and GP rotation broadening her skills.

Dr Orr commented: “I am very thankful to the Royal College of General Practitioners for the award. It has been great to be involved in the YFCU at club, county and central level in helping to keep mental and physical health on the agenda for our members.

“Through YFCU, I then had the opportunity to work with UFU and Rural Support in projects such as CPR training and giving medical students a unique chance to experience farm life and the issues important to wider rural dwellers.”

Rebecca was announced as Foundation Doctor of the Year during the Royal College of General Practitioners Annual Conference that was held recently in Liverpool.